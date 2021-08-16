Advertisement

Record High Temperatures are Expected Today!

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:27 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Strong high pressure aloft will bring very hot temperatures today and Tuesday. Record highs at or above 100 degrees are likely in many spots the next couple of days.

But a major change in the weather arrives Wednesday! A strong trough moves in from the west. This trough will bring much cooler temperatures and increasing chances for rainfall later this week. Highs late this week will only be in the 60s and 70s - a much-needed and welcomed break!

