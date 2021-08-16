Get your 2021 Pigskin Preview magazine

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Get the inside scoop on your team with the 23nd edition of our Pigskin Preview magazine (see below for the locations where you can pick up this free football digest).

The magazine is an annual look ahead at the high school football season in the area. Our experts break down each class and also preview a number of athletes expected to make a difference in the upcoming season.

With each school’s entry, there is a schedule so you can hit all the home games and hopefully, a couple of the away matches as well.

Where can I get my free copy of the 2020 Pigskin Preview?

Belle Fourche

Monument Health

NH Federal Credit Union

Pioneer Bank

Bison

Grand Electric

Box Elder/Douglas

Timmons Market

Buffalo

Olson Propane and Fuels

Custer

Black Hills Electric

Monument Health

Rapid Skillz

Faith

Faith Lumber

Howe’s Store

Gregory

Bankwest

Hill City

Alpine Inn

Hot Springs

Monument Health

Kadoka

Bankwest

Lead/Deadwood

Flyt Steakhouse

Monument Health

NH Federal Credit Union

Lyman

Bankwest

Martin

Lacreek Electric

Mission

Cherry Todd Electric

Murdo

West Central Electric

Newell

Butte Electric

Onida

Bankwest

Pierre/Ft. Pierre

Bankwest

Capital Sports

Gateway Ford

Pizza Ranch

Rapid City

Monument Health

Paul Mitchell

Pioneer Bank

Scheel’s

Rapid Skillz

Selby

Bankwest

Cam Wal Electric

Spearfish

Butte Electric

Monument Health

NH Federal Credit Union

Pioneer Bank

Sturgis

Monument Health

NH Federal Credit Union

Pioneer Bank

Timber Lake

Moreau Grand Electric

Timber Lake/Isabel

Moreau Grand

Wall

Dairy Queen

Subway

West River

Winner

Bankwest

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.