Fire danger in the Black Hills goes from high to very high

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The threat of wildfires has been moderate to high for most of the summer, but with temperatures expected to reach 100 degrees Tuesday, the ever-present fire danger in the Black Hills becomes more of a concern.

The danger of a fire igniting in western South Dakota is now categorized as very high, and the National Weather Service is anticipating that some parts of the Black Hills could be in extreme fire danger by Tuesday. Chief of the Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department, Gail Schmidt says people must use precautions when they are outdoors.

”If we can keep those fires from starting then we don’t have a problem so, what we are asking the public is to be mindful of any sort of ignition source. Whether that’s a campfire, driving around in the tall grass, shooting fire arms in the woods or driving around your ATV,”

Schmidt says if you are out enjoying the Black Hills while these hot and dry conditions persist, one thing you can do is carry a shovel and bring some water with you, just in case a fire were to start you can help your local fire department by preventing a large scale wildfire.

