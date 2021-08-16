Dangerously hot Tuesday with lingering haze

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies are mostly clear tonight, but you won’t really notice as the dense haze continues. Temperatures will be in the 60s for many with a few 70s in the northern and eastern foothills.

Mostly sunny skies are expected Tuesday and it will be the hottest day of the forecast. Temperatures will climb into the triple digits for much of the area. Only place that will stay out of the 100s will be the Black Hills, where highs will be in the 90s. Smoky skies continue on Tuesday, but conditions will improve Wednesday as we have a front moving through.

Temperatures Wednesday will still be warm as many of us will have highs in the 80s and 90s, but storms will develop and move into the area late afternoon and evening. There will still be a haze on Wednesday, but no where near as bad as what it is now. Storm chances move in Wednesday night and Thursday. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s across the area, giving us a much needed break from this heat. Temperatures will remain in the 70s on Friday, with some 80s possible over the weekend.

