Advertisement

Dangerously hot Tuesday with lingering haze

By David Stradling
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:26 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies are mostly clear tonight, but you won’t really notice as the dense haze continues. Temperatures will be in the 60s for many with a few 70s in the northern and eastern foothills.

Mostly sunny skies are expected Tuesday and it will be the hottest day of the forecast. Temperatures will climb into the triple digits for much of the area. Only place that will stay out of the 100s will be the Black Hills, where highs will be in the 90s. Smoky skies continue on Tuesday, but conditions will improve Wednesday as we have a front moving through.

Temperatures Wednesday will still be warm as many of us will have highs in the 80s and 90s, but storms will develop and move into the area late afternoon and evening. There will still be a haze on Wednesday, but no where near as bad as what it is now. Storm chances move in Wednesday night and Thursday. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s across the area, giving us a much needed break from this heat. Temperatures will remain in the 70s on Friday, with some 80s possible over the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway after early-morning shooting leaves victim in critical condition
COVID numbers as of last Friday
Monument tracks motorcycle injuries or other medical emergencies at rally events beginning the...
Hospitalizations due to rally on the rise at Monument Health
Caution tape blocks off part of North Maple Avenue as police investigate the circumstances...
UPDATE: Arrest made in Friday’s Rapid City shooting
Even during an already busy tourism season, Mount Rushmore National Monument sees an uptick in...
During rally week, Mt. Rushmore experiences increase in visitors

Latest News

Smoky
Dangerously hot Tuesday with hazy skies
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Record High Temperatures are Expected Today!
Cooler temperatures later in the week
Hot weather until Tuesday, then cooler temperatures for the rest of the week
Cooler weather by the end of next week
Hot Weather Expected For the Next 3 Days