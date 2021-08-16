COVID numbers in South Dakota on Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As of Monday, South Dakota has seen an increase of 189 cases of COVID bringing the state’s total number to 126,707.

Active cases in the state have increased bringing that number to 1355.

Hospitalizations have decreased by 3 bringing that current number to 73.

One more death has been reported bringing South Dakota’s Friday death toll to 2053.

Pennington County reported 37 new cases, Dewey County reported 16 new cases, Meade County has reported 10 new cases, Todd County reported 6 new cases, Lawrence County reported 6 new cases, Fall River County, Butte, Custer, and Tripp counties reported 2 new cases each, and Todd, Harding, Corson, and Oglala Lakota counties reported new case each.

60.43% of the state has received 1 dose of their vaccination. 55.99% of the state has gotten the full vaccine.

Please note that we are are again reporting on South Dakota’s numbers every day.

