Advertisement

Alabama hits pandemic low with only 2 ICU beds available

By Amanda Alvarado and Morgan Carlson
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:46 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (Gray News) - Only two intensive care unit beds are available in Alabama out of the state’s 1,562, according to the Alabama Hospital Association.

Even though hospitalizations peaked at more than 3,000 in January, the state has never had this few ICU beds since the beginning of the pandemic, WSFA reported.

On Monday, hospitals in the state were treating 2,631 patients with COVID-19, according to data released by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Hospitalizations in Alabama have increased rapidly this month.

Baptist Health confirmed last week that its hospitals in Montgomery and Prattville were in “negative status” for ICU and hospital beds. Jackson Hospital in Montgomery was also out of beds in its ICU.

The hospitals were also on diversion at times last week. Diversion is a temporary status for a healthcare facility in which it informs local emergency medical services that it’s beds are full and cannot take additional patients.

Dr. Sarah Nafziger said UAB Hospital in Birmingham has had to delay surgeries and treatments because they don’t have enough healthcare resources available.

Copyright 2021 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway after early-morning shooting leaves victim in critical condition
COVID numbers as of last Friday
Monument tracks motorcycle injuries or other medical emergencies at rally events beginning the...
Hospitalizations due to rally on the rise at Monument Health
Caution tape blocks off part of North Maple Avenue as police investigate the circumstances...
UPDATE: Arrest made in Friday’s Rapid City shooting
Even during an already busy tourism season, Mount Rushmore National Monument sees an uptick in...
During rally week, Mt. Rushmore experiences increase in visitors

Latest News

COVID numbers in South Dakota on Monday
Mines fire
Fire officials investigate a fire at South Dakota Mines’ outdoor Living Lab
Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) reacts to the situation in Afghanistan
Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) reacts to the situation in Afghanistan
‘Youth Ride Free’ transit program is giving parent’s a free ride too just in time for the...
Rapid Ride giving free riding options for Rapid City students