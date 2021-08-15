Investigation underway after early-morning shooting leaves victim in critical condition

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On Sunday morning, Rapid City Police Department was dispatched to the scene of an apparent shooting at an apartment building on Surfwood Drive.

Upon arrival, police found one male victim who had been shot. He was was transported to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The shooting does not appear to be random in nature, and the investigation into the incident is ongoing. We will update this story as further information becomes available.

