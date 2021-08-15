Advertisement

Husband of woman killed in Texas Walmart mass shooting dies

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2019 file photo, Antonio Basco cries beside a cross at a makeshift...
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2019 file photo, Antonio Basco cries beside a cross at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a shopping complex in El Paso, Texas.(AP Photo/John Locher, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 12:37 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A man who drew worldwide sympathy and support after his wife was killed in the mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart has died.

An El Paso funeral home says Antonio Basco died Saturday.

A representative of Perches Funeral Home said no other details are immediately available.

Basco and Margie Reckard had been married for 22 years when Reckard was among 23 people fatally shot on Aug. 3, 2019.

Basco had no family in the El Paso area, so he opened his wife’s funeral to the public.

Mourners from as far away as California attended.

2 years ago we met an amazing man by the name of Mr. Antonio Basco. He was married for 22yrs to his wife Margie Kay...

Posted by Perches Funeral Home on Saturday, August 14, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monument tracks motorcycle injuries or other medical emergencies at rally events beginning the...
Hospitalizations due to rally on the rise at Monument Health
The fire damage is extensive and all because, according to police, a man wanted a free soda but...
Man sets restaurant on fire over soda dispute, police say
Crime scene tape is set up near the home of a woman who was shot and killed by her toddler on...
Police: Toddler fatally shot woman during work video call
Caution tape blocks off part of North Maple Avenue as police investigate the circumstances...
UPDATE: Arrest made in Friday’s Rapid City shooting
An Ohio convict marries the sister of the man he's accused of killing after he is granted a new...
Accused murderer marries sister of the victim

Latest News

FILE – This file image shows vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
US mulls COVID vaccine boosters for elderly as early as fall
The remnants of Fred returned to tropical storm status in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday as parts...
Fred strengthens to tropical storm as it heads to US coast
A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15,...
Afghan president flees country as Taliban move into Kabul; Taliban to declare Islamic Emirate, official says
Investigation underway after early-morning shooting leaves victim in critical condition