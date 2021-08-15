Advertisement

During rally week, Mt. Rushmore experiences increase in visitors

By Nick Nelson
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 8:27 PM MDT
KEYSTONE, S.D. (KEVN) - The rally is a good time for bikers from across the nation to take in some sights around the Black Hills.

Even during an already busy tourism season, Mount Rushmore National Monument sees an uptick in guests during rally week. Although most rally goers came to see the shrine of democracy earlier in the week, bike enthusiasts continue to pour into the monument.

Blaine Kortemeyer, acting chief of interpretation, said that typically once the rally ends, the number of visitors dwindles. However, he says last year wasn’t like that.

“Last year kind of rode a high trend throughout South Dakota and at Mt. Rushmore in particular,” Kortemyer said. “So, we’re interested to see what’s going to happen. We’re preparing for a lot of people.”

Kortemeyer said that the influx of bikers helps with the local Keystone economy.

