Hot Weather Expected For the Next 3 Days

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We could see some isolated severe storms across our area this afternoon. There is a marginal risk for severe weather for places southeast of Rapid City. Expect large hail and damaging winds with the storms. Most of the rain will clear out by sunset and we are going to be dry tonight and tomorrow. Tomorrow we are going to be hot as well with highs well into the 90s. The heat will continue until Tuesday, but then we are going to see some rain Tuesday night and Wednesday that will really cool things off for the end of next week.

