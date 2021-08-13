Temperatures will increase each of the next 4 days

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Expect another very nice day here in Rapid City. Temperatures will peak in the 80s with sunny skies. Tomorrow will be a little bit warmer with highs in the lower 90s and sunny skies. Sunny skies will continue for Sunday and Monday, but temperatures are going to be hot. Mid-90s expected for Sunday and upper 90s expected for Monday.

