Temperatures will increase each of the next 4 days

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:12 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Expect another very nice day here in Rapid City. Temperatures will peak in the 80s with sunny skies. Tomorrow will be a little bit warmer with highs in the lower 90s and sunny skies. Sunny skies will continue for Sunday and Monday, but temperatures are going to be hot. Mid-90s expected for Sunday and upper 90s expected for Monday.

