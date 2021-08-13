Advertisement

Nice Weather Today, but Hot Temperatures Are On the Way

Hot weather this weekend
Hot weather this weekend
By Jacob Montesano
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:23 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today is going to be another day of mild weather and sunny skies. Highs today will be in the lower 80s. Tomorrow will be another day of sunny skies, but temperatures will be a little hotter. Sunday’s temperatures are going to be very hot with highs in the mid-90s. Monday will only get hotter with triple digits possible.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father charged with killing children in Mexico.
Man killed his kids with spear gun because of QAnon conspiracy theories, FBI says
UPDATE: Missing Rapid City woman found dead
3-D bike
Count’s Kustoms star brings 3-D printed bike to Sturgis
Aladdin General Store
Wyoming’s oldest bar has plenty to offer for Sturgis Rally motorcyclists
UPDATE: Kirk Hill Wildfire now 30% contained

Latest News

Sturgis Police Department works hard during the rally to maintain safety in the city.
Sturgis police department says it’s a good rally so far
If you were wondering where all the unique and one-of-a-kind bikes were Thursday, they were all...
Unique motorcycles all in one venue at the Rat’s Hole Bike Show
The Sturgis Rally doesn’t just bring bikers, the rally also attracts vendors who come from all...
Mattresses and massagers: not your average Sturgis souvenirs
One more cool day for the rally, then it turns hot