Advertisement

Hotter for the weekend

By David Stradling
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:51 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures will be near 90° in Sturgis to kick off the final weekend of rally. An isolated storm is possible around the middle of the day, but those chances decrease through the afternoon. If you plan on riding out to the Badlands, into Rapid City or the Custer/Hill City area, be cautious of a few storms that could pop up. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible. Sunday will be sunny, dry and hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father charged with killing children in Mexico.
Man killed his kids with spear gun because of QAnon conspiracy theories, FBI says
UPDATE: Missing Rapid City woman found dead
3-D bike
Count’s Kustoms star brings 3-D printed bike to Sturgis
Aladdin General Store
Wyoming’s oldest bar has plenty to offer for Sturgis Rally motorcyclists
UPDATE: Kirk Hill Wildfire now 30% contained

Latest News

Caution tape blocks off part of North Maple Avenue as police investigate the circumstances...
Police investigate shooting after man found shot near North Maple intersection
SDPB Logo
Noem, state legislators open to conversation on SDPB funding
Hot weather this weekend
Nice Weather Today, but Hot Temperatures Are On the Way
Health Watch: Annual checkup
Health Watch: Annual checkup