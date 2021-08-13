Hotter for the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures will be near 90° in Sturgis to kick off the final weekend of rally. An isolated storm is possible around the middle of the day, but those chances decrease through the afternoon. If you plan on riding out to the Badlands, into Rapid City or the Custer/Hill City area, be cautious of a few storms that could pop up. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible. Sunday will be sunny, dry and hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.