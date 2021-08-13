Hotter for the weekend with a storm chance Saturday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Partly cloudy skies are expected Saturday, especially midday and through the afternoon. Isolated showers and storms are possible around the Black Hills and along/south of I-90 during the afternoon hours. Some storms could be strong to severe. Highs will be near 90° in Rapid, 80s in the hills and 90s out on the plains. Sunday will be sunny and dry with highs in the 90s for many. Could flirt with the triple digits on the plains.

The heat continues Monday and Tuesday where highs find their way into the mid to upper 90s. Plenty of sunshine expected both days. An isolated storm will be possible late on Tuesday and that will be the start of a pattern change for us. Wednesday will be cooler with a high near 80°. Isolated storms are possible Wednesday and Thursday and with the cloud cover, temperatures will stay in the 70s Thursday.

