Smoky tonight and much cooler for Thursday

By David Stradling
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:07 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Wildfire smoke will filter into the area this evening and continue overnight. The majority of the smoke in the air will be from the fire burning in southeast Montana, but there was a new wildfire start west of Tilford in the northern Black Hills that might bring some localized smoke to the area.

Temperatures will be much cooler for your Thursday with highs in the 70s and 80s across the area. Smoke will be gone through the morning and with a northerly wind expected, it is likely we will not deal with the smoke from the Richard Spring fire. The northerly winds will push that smoke more into Campbell and Sheridan Counties, along with the Big Horns. So if you live there, expect poor air quality and the smell of smoke.

Friday will be mostly sunny and temperatures back near average. Wildfire smoke will stay near Sheridan, the Big Horns and Billings. Sunshine is likely over the weekend with temperatures really warming back up. Saturday will be near 90° with Sunday shooting up into the mid 90s. Monday will be in the upper 90s as the hottest day of the forecast. We’re hot Tuesday, but highs will only reach 90°. Wednesday is where the much cooler air returns with highs near 80°. Storm chances are back Tuesday during the afternoon hours, but Wednesday poses the greatest chance for seeing showers and storms across the region.

