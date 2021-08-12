Health Watch: Annual checkup

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - “Annual physicals are not just for athletes, really every child and adult could use an annual well checkup with their physician. Not only do we talk about growth and development with you and your child, but also other vital signs and could pick up on skin disorders at well visit. We could pick up on scoliosis at wellness checkups or flat feet or other bone problems. We can discuss mood problems such as anxiety and depression with your teenager. We can talk about school issues like ADHD or a learning disorder with you as well. Catching your kid up on a vaccine they could be missing out on. If you are wondering if your kids are up for a wellness checkup be sure to reach out to your pediatrician. This is Dr. Cara Hamilton at BH Peds with your HealthWatch,” Dr. Cara Hamilton

