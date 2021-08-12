Advertisement

Count’s Kustoms star brings 3-D printed bike to Sturgis

By KEVN Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 8:20 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Count’s Kustoms is a popular cable show, and one of the stars known for his unique style brought his monstrously cool bike to Sturgis. Mike who is an airbrush artist on the show who brought this ride from Vegas -- every single part of the bike was 3-D printed and put together to be truly one-of-a-kind. Mike admits the bike was brought into town on a trailer since it’s a show bike.

The Count’s Kustoms star says Sturgis was the place to be to show off this eye-catching ride. He believes the work he has put into this bike not only shows the extent of what can be done with 3-D printing.

”People might of added 3-D parts, Nobody has built a 3-D bike. Especially with its animatronics, the jaw bites, it spits water or air at you, horns go up a foot and a half and they kick out.” MIke, Count’s Kustoms Star

If you were curious, Mike says it took 3 years to build this bike and it took 5 and a half months just to print the parts.

