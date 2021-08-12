Comfortable Friday with a hot weekend on tap

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Partly cloudy skies are expected overnight. There is a small chance that an isolated shower or storm could develop around the hills and areas to the east. Lows will fall into the 50s and 60s.

One more nice day is on tap Friday with highs in the 80s for many and even some staying in the 70s up in the Black Hills. The heat is back for the weekend as highs will be in the low to mid 90s both Saturday and Sunday. Mostly sunny skies are expected, but there is another small chance for an afternoon storm in and around the hills both Saturday and Sunday.

The heat continues Monday as highs flirt with 100° in town. Tuesday will have plenty of sunshine, but a few afternoon/evening storms will be possible. The better chance still looks to be Wednesday, where scattered clouds and the chance for storms will cool us off down to near 80°.

