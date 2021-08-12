Advertisement

A Break from the Heat Today and Friday

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 7:16 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A cold front is bringing cooler air to the region today. Highs will be about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. A few sprinkles of rain will be possible this morning, with mostly sunny skies by this afternoon.

Friday will be mostly sunny and seasonably warm, then that hot ridge of high pressure aloft builds in for the weekend, meaning the return of 90 degree heat then.

Skies will be smoky at times, especially in northeast Wyoming as smoke from the Richard Spring Fire spreads south from time to time.

Fingers crossed: a change in the weather pattern may bring a decent chance of rain to the area by the middle of next week!

