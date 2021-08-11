Advertisement

Wyoming’s annual “Ham N Jam” draws in big crowds

Ham N Jam
Ham N Jam(Aleah Burggraff)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:01 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HULETT, W.Y. (KEVN) -The Sturgis Rally is primarily a South Dakota event, but extends throughout parts of Wyoming.

81 years ago, a local Hulett bar owner decided to offer free food to bikers and this became known as the “Ham N Jam.”

Fast forward to 2021 and the event’s legacy continues and is busier than ever drawing in crowds to the small town throughout the entire month.

“You know, I would say even starting this week we’ve seen the biggest crowds we’ve had in the 5 years I’ve been here. So, we really enjoy this for about a month and it really does help our businesses,” said Hulet Chief of Police Bill Motley.

It’s a community effort to make sure that there is extra law enforcement, traffic directors, and vendors to keep the visitors busy.

