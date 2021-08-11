Ranger and his horse side kick take on Ham and Jam

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Steve Chapel is the ranger you can find on top of the horse at Hulett.

He and his trusty steed get called into Hulett every year to help patrol the streets of the eve of Ham and Jam.

While his horse is cute and inviting to approach, the horse is not always prepared for that kind of sudden contact.

”It’s been fairly busy, in fact probably busier than it was last year so we’re hoping everyone has a good time and is safe. “I just patrol, the biggest difficulty is that people want to touch my horse which is fine which she’ll stand for it. Sometimes she doesn’t want to and we just move on,” said ranger Steve Chapel.

Ham and Jam is a decade old and was at its busiest this year and hopes to continue to grow with the years to come.

