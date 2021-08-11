Advertisement

New city ordinance could prohibit the public smoking of marijuana

(Scarlett Lisjak)
By Scarlett Lisjak
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:31 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The Rapid City Common Council held a working session on Wednesday, and one of the things discussed was how the city will address smoking pot in public.

Assistant City Attorney, Carla Cushman presented an ordinance to the council that would ban any smoking of cannabis in public. If it gets approved, that would mean whether you are smoking at a medical cannabis establishment, city park or pool within city limits you would be violating the ordinance.

Cushman says, the city wants to be proactive on any problems or confusion that may arise with the legalization of medical marijuana, “there was a concern there about smoking in public, and I know that’s a perception from other states that have legalized marijuana either medically or recreationally, that smoking marijuana in public becomes a issue. So, we brought this to the council for them to consider that it would not be allowed in these certain types of establishments.”

The penalty for violating the ordinance would be a city criminal ticket that the police would issue and it would be a class two misdemeanor

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yellow school bus turned camper turns heads at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Car crashes into house
Police say car that crashed into house was stolen
sturgis vendors
Freedom of speech or fostering hate?
Last week we reported on a boy raising money at his lemonade stand for a children’s hospital...
Boy who raises money through donation-based lemonade stand is now being rewarded
Nick Tilsen
State responds to Tilsen’s request to have charges dismissed

Latest News

Are rally-goers concerned with COVID while traveling?
Are rally-goers concerned with COVID while traveling?
While South Dakota towns had to prepare for the influx from the rally, Wyoming also feels the...
Ranger and his horse side kick take on Ham and Jam
Ham N Jam
Wyoming’s annual “Ham N Jam” draws in big crowds
Fallen firefighter honored on 10th anniversary of his passing
Fallen firefighter honored on 10th anniversary of his passing