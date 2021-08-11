Advertisement

Hot Today, but Cooler Thursday and Friday

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 9:03 AM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hot temperatures can be expected again today, and we will see occasional smoke drifting in from the large Richard Springs Wildfire in Montana, and fire in northeast Wyoming. Highs will be in the 90s in many areas today.

A cold front moves in tonight and Thursday, bringing northerly winds and cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the 80s both days. No significant precipitation is expected.

Hot 90s return this weekend with highs back into the 90s.

