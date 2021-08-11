Hot again Wednesday with more smoke in the forecast

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Smoky conditions will linger through the night for many, but should clear up a bit through the morning. Clouds will clear out in the morning as well and skies will turn sunny. It’ll be hot again for Wednesday with temperatures likely in the 90s for much of the area. More wildfire smoke is expected to return during the later afternoon and evening hours Wednesday.

The smoke is from a large wildfire in southeast Montana called the Richard Spring Incident. As of Tuesday evening, the fire has burned 150,000 acres and is at 0% containment. Many locations near Ashland and Lame Deer have been evacuated. Highway 212 from Ashland to Lame Deer is closed. Multiple places are without power as the fire has taken out a large transformer. We will continue to watch this situation over the coming days.

Another fire is reported in northeast Wyoming. According to the Campbell County Fire Department Facebook page, the fire is northeast of Weston, Wyoming and is reportedly burning in Campbell and Crook Counties, growing rapidly.

Plenty of sunshine is expected Thursday, where temperatures drop off a bit. Many of us will be in the 80s with even some 70s in the higher elevations. Friday will stay below 90°, but the heat returns for the weekend. 90s are likely Saturday and Sunday with mostly sunny skies. Next week features the chance for some afternoon showers many of the days. Fingers crossed for some moisture!

