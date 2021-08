RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A few morning clouds will move out of the area and give us plenty of sunshine for Wednesday. It is going to be hot again with temperatures in the 90s for many. The Black Hills will be a bit cooler with some 80s in the higher elevations. Wildfire smoke is expected to return tomorrow around dinner time and linger through the night.

