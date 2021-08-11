Advertisement

Hackers take $600 million from cryptocurrency network, return some of it

The decentralized finance platform Poly Network said $600 million was stolen from them.
The decentralized finance platform Poly Network said $600 million was stolen from them.(Source: Gray News)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:21 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Hackers have just scored what could be the biggest theft in the cryptocurrency industry.

The decentralized finance platform Poly Network said $600 million was stolen from them.

The company links together the blockchains of multiple virtual currencies to create interoperability among them.

Poly Network says a vulnerability in its system allowed hackers to make off with the funds.

The company begged the thieves to return the money, saying “The money you stole are from tens of thousands of crypto community members, hence the people. You should talk to us to work out a solution.”

It appears they’re listening. By Wednesday morning, Poly Network said nearly $5 million were returned.

It’s not clear who is behind the attack or why they’re returning the money.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yellow school bus turned camper turns heads at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Car crashes into house
Police say car that crashed into house was stolen
sturgis vendors
Freedom of speech or fostering hate?
Nick Tilsen
State responds to Tilsen’s request to have charges dismissed
Last week we reported on a boy raising money at his lemonade stand for a children’s hospital...
Boy who raises money through donation-based lemonade stand is now being rewarded

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Eight states currently have female governors.
Hochul prepares for spotlight as Cuomo steps aside
Medicine and health care.
World Health Organization to test 3 drugs for use against coronavirus
A California man accused of killing his two young children was arrested at the U.S.-Mexico...
Father accused of killing young kids arrested at border
A neighbor describes his reaction after a Santa Barbara, California father suspected of killing...
Neighbor reacts to dad accused of killing kids in Mexico