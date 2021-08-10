Yellow school bus turned camper turns heads at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -For one group of Pennsylvania friends, it was a lifelong dream to come to Sturgis. However, the question of how they were going to get to South Dakota was left unanswered, until one of them purchased a yellow school bus.

Going to Sturgis was always on the mind of Pennsylvania native Corey Renninger, “it’s a lifelong vacation that I would love to do, my fiancé and I were talking about it she said, ‘hey quit talking about it, let’s do it.’ So, that kind of bumped the start of this trip.”

As the days counted down to August, Renninger and his friends had to get creative on how to get from Pennsylvania to South Dakota in time.

“We weren’t going to cramp seven people into one pickup, and the bus idea just popped up so we ran with it, it was very enjoyable everyone in the same vehicle comfortable, traveling together,” Renninger said.

But turning a bus into a fully functional camper isn’t easy, just ask Joshua Lane, he said him and Renninger took what was one mans trash to turn their dream into a reality.

“It was a lot of work cutting the old seats out and everything, they built all the cabinets and everything in it, got some parts in the salvage yard in there, like coaches and everything, Corey fabricated the whole ramp in the back for the bikes,” Lane said.

Lane notes, that on a highways full of RV’s the yellow school bus stands out, “we get a lot of reaction, a lot of thumbs up everyone honking the horn and taking pictures.”

Renninger says the school bus helps his friends, family and loved ones explore the country together, something that you cant put a price on. As for the school bus camper’s next stop, they are heading back to the east coast to explore the Smokey Mountains.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.