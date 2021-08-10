Advertisement

Wireless Emergency Alert test to appear on millions of cellphones Wednesday

By Travis Leder
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:21 AM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Millions of people will receive an alert on their cellphone as part of a nationwide test of the Wireless Emergency Alert system.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is coordinating with the Federal Communication Commission to send out tests on Wednesday.

The Wireless Emergency Alert tests will be sent to cellphones where the subscriber has opted in to receive the messages.

An Emergency Alert System portion of the test will be sent to radios and televisions.

FEMA said the test is a way to make sure the system is working properly in case there is a national emergency where the alert would be issued.

The test will begin at 2:20 ET, and cellphone users who opted in to receive the message will receive the alert one time during the 30-minute test.

The alert will display the following: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

The alert would be postponed until Aug. 25 if widespread severe weather is in the forecast.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last week we reported on a boy raising money at his lemonade stand for a children’s hospital...
Boy who raises money through donation-based lemonade stand is now being rewarded
Yellow school bus turned camper turns heads at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Car slams into Rapid City home showing that even during Rally Week, non-motorcycle-related accidents still happen
Some residents take advantage of all of the attention the Rally brings
Yard camping, helping 700,000 fit in Sturgis
Car crashes into house
Police say car that crashed into house was stolen

Latest News

FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigning over sexual harassment
A Nevada County, California, woman thanks firefighters for saving her home from the River Fire.
California firefighters save home
Kathy Hochul will become New York's first female governor once Cuomo's resignation is effective...
Hochul to take center stage as scandal ends Cuomo’s reign
Eric's 60 Second Kitchen - Too Much Sugar
Eric's 60 Second Kitchen - Too Much Sugar
Top U.S. health officials continue to say getting vaccinated is the best way to protect...
Vaccines lower COVID-19 reinfection chances, officials say