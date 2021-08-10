Sturgis rally holds a platter of different kinds of food vendors - take a look!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - While visiting the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally you will find yourself with a large variety of food options, from Southern cajun food to Chinese lo mein.

First, we will take you to the North-West with Tenny’s wild, sustainable, Alaskan fresh-smoked salmon making its debut...

“Well, it’s the biggest event in the country, as far as I know. We just wanted to get our fish in front of as many people as possible and we thought this would be a great choice,” said Bo Woodmansee, owner of Tenny’s fresh-smoked salmon food truck.

Moving our way South on the map but, physically, across Sturgis’ Main street, a food truck makes the air a bit spicy on their second year at the rally.

“Last year we sold just shrimp, this year we changed the menu, we’ve got gumbo, red beans and rice, jalapeno cheddar sausage, boiled shrimp, boiled crawfish still this year so change it up trying to grow,” said Brenton Seaford, owner of A Taste of the South.

If seafood isn’t your top choice, you can find other food vendors to satisfy your meatiest cravings.

“Bikers, they like meat, so we serve a lot of sausages, tons of kabobs, anything on a stick goes really well, easy to eat and walk and see everything,” said Elaine, owner of Frank’s Greek Delights.

Whether the vendors have been at the rally for years or this is their first time, they all say it has been a great crowd this year.

