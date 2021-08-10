Red Flag Warning in Effect Today

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We will see sunny and hotter weather today with highs in the 90s. The combination of hot temperatures, low humidity and locally windy conditions will create critical fire weather conditions across much of the area today, hence a Red Flag Warning is in effect.

The hot weather sticks around through Wednesday, then a cold front will usher in slightly cooler air Thursday and Friday.

But the weekend will be sunny, hot and dry again.

