Police say car that crashed into house was stolen

Car crashes into house
Car crashes into house(KEVN/KOTA)
By Jack Caudill
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:58 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
One man is in custody after a car crashes into a house in Rapid City late Monday morning, knocking a hole in its foundation.

Police say it all started a little before noon Monday when the car came in contact with a motorcycle on Mount Rushmore Road. They say the car then headed east on Saint Andrew Street and then crashed into a house at the corner of Saint Andrew and Sixth Street. The next door neighbor was out watering when it happened and said the car came down the street at a high rate of speed and couldn’t make the turn onto Sixth.

Dan Gerdes says, “And it jumped the curb and caught the corner of our neighbor’s house and slid into a pickup. And everybody jumped out of the car, or so I thought, and took off running. and a little bit later, another guy made it out of the car and it was obvious he had a head injury and he ran around the back of the house. I went back there looking for him, couldn’t find him.”

Police say they caught up with the driver of the car about an hour later in the Star Village area. They said late Monday afternoon they were working to locate the other occupants of the car. Police say the car was stolen.

