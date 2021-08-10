Advertisement

A new app for rally-goers is hitting the streets of Sturgis this year

A map gone digital is making it easier for bikers to navigate around the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally this year
A map gone digital is making it easier for bikers to navigate around the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally this year(Gillian Trudeau)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:23 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The producers of Biker InCite’s vendor and event map have been printing the map for 17 years now and decided to go digital.

The new Biker City Guide app is designed for bikers to be able to look up and direct where each vendor is located and what they offer at the Sturgis Rally.

The app also has a download section with a variety of different informational pages regarding the rally for you to download to your phone.

”Not everything can fit on here so an app is last minute things. When you go to print, there are deadlines. An app, if you make a change right now, it could be on there within a few minutes. So it gives people a broader range of exactly what’s happening during the rally,” said Cindy Erato, owner of Biker InCite.

The app is year-round and covers all the top rallies in the country.

