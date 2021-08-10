Advertisement

Longtime Indy 500, ESPN racing announcer Bob Jenkins dies at 73

Bob Jenkins, who was ESPN’s lead motorsports announcer for more than 20 years and called the...
Bob Jenkins, who was ESPN’s lead motorsports announcer for more than 20 years and called the Indianapolis 500 on television and radio has died.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 8:27 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bob Jenkins, who was ESPN’s lead motorsports announcer for more than 20 years and called the Indianapolis 500 on television and radio has died. He was 73.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced that Jenkins died Monday, saying the cause was brain cancer.

Jenkins, an Indiana native, was heard over five decades on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network and was chief announcer from 1990-98.

He was one of four people to serve as television play-by-play announcer during ABC’s 54-year history of broadcasting the Indy 500.

Jenkins joined ESPN at its launch in 1979 as lead motorsports announcer and remained in that role until 2003.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last week we reported on a boy raising money at his lemonade stand for a children’s hospital...
Boy who raises money through donation-based lemonade stand is now being rewarded
Some residents take advantage of all of the attention the Rally brings
Yard camping, helping 700,000 fit in Sturgis
Car slams into Rapid City home showing that even during Rally Week, non-motorcycle-related accidents still happen
Names Released In Pennington County Fatal Crash
Wildfire
Crews respond to wildfire in Black Elk Wilderness Area

Latest News

The 9 on KEVN Black Hills Fox
open container
The 9 on KEVN Black Hills Fox - clipped version
Noem
Governor Kristi Noem discussed COVID and the rally after Buffalo Chip Legends Ride
Nazi hats at the Sturgis Rally
Freedom of speech or fostering hate?
In places like Niagara Falls, the lifting of border restrictions is welcome news.
Canada reopens its border for vaccinated US visitors