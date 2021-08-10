Governor Kristi Noem discussed COVID and the rally after Buffalo Chip Legends Ride

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Governor Kristi Noem made her first appearance at the 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Monday, taking part in the Sturgis Buffalo Chip Legends Ride.

The ride kicked off this morning from Deadwood, with bikers from around the country taking in the Black Hills alongside Noem, Superbowl champion Earl Dotson, musician Sean McNabb and other legends.

The ride ended at the Buffalo Chip, where Noem held a press conference for media outlets.

The rally has received backlash again this year as the Delta variant spreads and concerns arise about this annual event being a superspreader for COVID-19. And Noem says she isn’t surprised.

“I was not surprised to see Dr. Fauci pick on Sturgis,” said Noem. “He picked on it last year, this rally as well, and honestly, I wish he cared more about the Southern Border and what we have going on there with a lot of COVID virus cases coming across the border that are not being isolated and taken care of.”

Noem’s policy regarding COVID has been hands-off, saying she prefers giving her constituents the information to make decisions for themselves.

But how does she keep South Dakotans healthy while also keeping the economy healthy?

”I don’t believe that governors have the authority to tell people that they have to shut down their businesses and they have to shelter in place and to pass mandates on,” said Noem. “That should be used for personal responsibility and I’ve told the folks in South Dakota all the time that I will give them all the information that I have to protect their health.”

As for this being a super spreader? Noem says they’re keeping a close eye on the virus like they “always have” and are checking hospital capacity.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.