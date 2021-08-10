Advertisement

Community pulls together to support deputy in critical condition battling COVID-19

By Chancelor Winn and Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 9:41 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) – Deputy Bobby Daffin, 37, is fighting for his life after testing positive for COVID-19.

WLOX reports he has served the southern Mississippi community for 14 years, and now the community is lifting him up as he battles the illness.

“I know he is fighting with every ounce of his heart and every ounce of his body, not only for himself but for his little girl and his family,” said Amy Davis, a friend of Daffin.

Chief Deputy Ronnie Castille told WLOX that Daffin is in critical condition and has bounced around to several medical centers as hospitals throughout the state endure a shortage of beds due to the pandemic.

“He started out in George County, wound up in Ocean Springs, and now is over in Jackson, Mississippi. So he’s made three trips, and he’s in critical condition,” Castille said. “We just, at this point, basically have been told the best thing we can do is pray for him.”

Several law enforcement agencies in the area are working together to host a fundraiser lunch for Castille on Friday.

“Basically, there’s not a lot we can do,” Castille explained. “We can’t give him blood. We can’t do anything that most people want to do for people who are ill. There’s really nothing we can offer other than this type of service and prayer. That’s it. It’s pretty much in God’s hands right now.”

The community is also holding a special prayer service Tuesday night.

