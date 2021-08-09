Rapid City Braves ready for Babe Ruth World Series
Traveling to Iowa after winning Regional Tournament
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 6:57 PM MDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Braves are headed to the Babe Ruth World Series after losing just three games this summer. These 14-year-old stars credit team chemistry and hard work for their success. Ben Burns stopped by to talk to some players and their coach before they head to Iowa.
Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.