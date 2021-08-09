Advertisement

Noem tweets support for the Sturgis Buffalo Chip Legends Ride art auction

(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:06 AM MDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On Monday morning, Governor Noem tweeted about the auctioning of a painting in Deadwood whose proceeds will “benefit Treasured Lives, an organization dedicated to helping victims of human trafficking.” The title of the painting is “True Grit”, by artist, David Uhl.

The auction will take place during the “Sturgis Buffalo Chip Legends Ride” who’s official mission statement on its webpage says that “The Legends Ride® was created by the Sturgis Buffalo Chip® to raise significant funds for worthwhile charities in the Black Hills of South Dakota. Its goal is to positively impact local youth and preserve the rich heritage and history of motorcycling by uniting the motorcycle, music and entertainment industries, as well as riders from around the world.

Those interested in placing a bid on “True Grit” or other custom bike and art items up for auction, can do so here: https://sturgisauctions.bidwrangler.com/ui/auctions/66968 .

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last week we reported on a boy raising money at his lemonade stand for a children’s hospital...
Boy who raises money through donation-based lemonade stand is now being rewarded
Car slams into Rapid City home showing that even during Rally Week, non-motorcycle-related accidents still happen
Some residents take advantage of all of the attention the Rally brings
Yard camping, helping 700,000 fit in Sturgis
Names Released In Pennington County Fatal Crash
Wildfire
Crews respond to wildfire in Black Elk Wilderness Area