The heat is back for Tuesday

By David Stradling
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:40 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After a nice and cool Monday, the heat is set to return for the rest of the week. Highs will range from the 80s to 90s across the area. Sunny skies are expected Tuesday and Wednesday, where highs will be in the 90s for many on the plains. Thursday and Friday will still be warm, but feature a mix of 80s and 90s in the area. Sunshine is likely all week with very low chances of moisture.

The weekend will be hot, too. 80s and 90s for Saturday with a chance of an isolated afternoon storm. Sunday will be in the 90s for many and dry. 80s and 90s are set to continue next week with the possibility of more afternoon storms.

