Car slams into Rapid City home showing that even during Rally Week, non-motorcycle-related accidents still happen

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rally week is usually about motorcycle accidents, but Monday afternoon a Rapid City neighborhood was shaken when a sedan jumped the curb and slammed into a home.

The accident, located at the corner of 6th Street and St. Andrews Street left the home it collided into damaged at the foundation. There were visible tire tracks across the front yard.

According to the homeowner, the vehicle had clipped a cyclist on St. Andrew’s Street moments before barreling through the neighborhood and striking the home. Over the course of the accident, the car also damaged the homeowner’s truck, which was parked in his driveway.

A next-door neighbor, who witnessed the incident, stated that the approaching car was travelling at a high rate of speed when it attempted to make a turn onto 6th Street, but instead jumped the curb and hit the corner of their neighbor’s house. The neighbor also said that he initially thought everybody inside of the vehicle had immediately fled the scene, but that he later witnessed another passenger exit the crashed car with an obvious head energy. According to the witness, the last of the people fleeing the crash ran around the back of the house and he did not see him again. Fresh blood stains were apparent inside the damaged car.

Rapid City Police are investigating the incident.

