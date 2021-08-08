Sturgis Motorcycle Rally offering competitions for riders
Motocross, other sporting events running all week long
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 7:58 PM MDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally may be known for its big Harleys and Indian motorcycles, but dirt bikes and other two-wheel vehicles are taking center stage at Jackpine Gypsies during the rally. Ben Burns has a preview of what bikers and other guests can check out this week.
Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.