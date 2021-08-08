Advertisement

Meet the companies that ship bikes to the Black Hills for the rally

Several shipping companies, including East Coast Exotic Car Transporters out of Massachusetts, get busy this time of year as they ship bikes into Rapid City where riders can grab them upon arrival at the airport.
By Nick Nelson
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 7:49 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Sturgis Rally is a time for motorcyclists from all over to come ride in the Black Hills, but how do those bikers get their motorcycles to the hills?

Several shipping companies, including East Coast Exotic Car Transporters out of Massachusetts, get busy this time of year as they ship bikes into Rapid City where riders can grab them upon arrival at the airport.

Mac Barrero with East Coast Exotic said that it makes more sense for people to ship their bikes in from the east coast since there aren’t many sights for riders to see.

”When they come from the west coast, there’s a lot of sightseeing,” Barrero said. “It’s not just flatland, so they have the advantage of coming through nice hills and canyons and state parks. When they come from the east coast it’s nothing but a straight line.”

About 16 trucks a year come to drop bikes off at Rapid City Regional Airport.

