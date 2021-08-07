Advertisement

Bikers against Bullies make their way to Deadwood

Bikers Against Bullies
Bikers Against Bullies(KOTA KEVN)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:40 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - While some people might view bikers as intimidating and scary one group is looking to change that stereotype.

Bikers against Bullies made their way through the rain into Deadwood to raise money for a good cause. Bikers against Bullies has raised over $147,000 dollars with Northern Hills Alliance and Special Olympics Flame receiving some of that the money

“Not just as a biker but as an American, if we all gave 5% of our time and 5% did that we’d live in a better country. All we have to do is do it,” Flash! Van De Perren, Co-founder of Bikers Against Bullies worldwide, says

“We all say we are going to do it once and then it becomes an addiction, this is my 7th year doing it,” James Patience, Bikers Against Bullies

Both Flash and James added that seeing the kids’ excitement when they come into town on their bikes is one of their favorite moments of the entire ride.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

the Delta variant is spreading throughout the Black Hills, people who have chosen to not get...
Unvaccinated people are filling hospital beds at Monument Health
Names Released In Pennington County Fatal Crash
Hot weather for Sunday
Threat of severe weather tomorrow
South Dakota soldiers headed to Cuba
Supreme Court orders resentencing in manslaughter case

Latest News

People pour in from all over the nation
Sturgis Rally crowd flood the streets, most from several state lines away
Nationwide rental car shortage revs up during Strugis
Parade down Main Street
Sturgis Rally 2021 kicks off with a parade for the people
State Representative Taffy Howard announced her plans to introduce legislation that would limit...
Rep. Taffy Howard calls for defunding businesses with vaccine mandates