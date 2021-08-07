Advertisement

Alabama says it has built method for nitrogen gas execution

Alabama says it has finished construction of a “system” to use nitrogen gas to carry out death sentences.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 10:30 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama says it has finished construction of a “system” to use nitrogen gas to carry out death sentences.

The Alabama Department of Corrections disclosed the information in an Aug. 2 court filing. The prison system stated it is waiting to make sure the nitrogen hypoxia system is ready, before writing procedures for how it will be used.

No state has used nitrogen gas to carry out a death sentence.

Alabama in 2018 became the third state - along with Oklahoma and Mississippi - to authorize the untested use of nitrogen gas to execute prisoners.

