Sturgis Rally 2021 kicks off with a parade for the people

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s the biggest event in South Dakota, and it’s officially kicked off.

It all started with a parade, featuring the famous Budweiser Clydesdales.

While the eight horse-powered wagon may have led off the festivities, the city has been ready for weeks.

In fact, main street closed to cars around 2:00 this morning and bikes lined the street by 9:00 a.m. The start so far is meeting the City’s expectations of big crowds.

A group of legion riders followed the parade, and although this will likely be the only parade, more official rides will take place over the course of the next two weeks.

The Public Information Officer for the City of Sturgis, Christina Steele, says, ”People are pretty excited. They’re excited to be here. They’re excited to get the Rally rolling officially. So, yes, people are very happy that I’ve spoken to. Just have a good time. Don’t drink too much and expect to ride or drive safely out of here. You know, make sure you have a plan for that as well. We just want everyone to come and have fun.”

The Clydesdales will have a temporary home in the Post Office parking lot for the next couple of days for anyone who would like to see them.

Steele says they’re looking forward to a big and busy Rally, and encourages Rally-Goers to plan ahead for parking, as traffic is heavy.

