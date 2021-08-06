Advertisement

‘Put on your mask!’ Gloria Estefan reimagines hit song for PSA

By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:57 AM MDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI BEACH (CNN) - A catchy, classic dance tune is being used to inspire Miami Beach residents to mask up and vaccinate.

A new public service announcement by the City of Miami Beach features Gloria Estefan singing “Put on your mask” to the tune of her 1989 hit “Get on Your Feet.”

Estefan partnered with the city to make the video. They hope it encourages everyone to get vaccinated and wear masks.

The video also features rapper-producer DJ Khaled and Miami Beach Police Chief richard clements.

Masks are currently required in all the city’s indoor city facilities.

The state of Florida is currently an epicenter of a COVID-19 surge fueled by the delta variant.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Hot weather for Sunday
Threat of severe weather tomorrow
Names Released In Pennington County Fatal Crash
the Delta variant is spreading throughout the Black Hills, people who have chosen to not get...
Unvaccinated people are filling hospital beds at Monument Health
Rapid City Area School District have accommodated to the teacher shortage by a unique hiring...
Rapid City schools avoid the impact of the nationwide teacher shortage
Marijuana in South Dakota
15 weeks later, still no ‘Amendment A’ decision

Latest News

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., leaves the chamber as lawmakers work to advance...
Senate’s key vote advances Biden’s $1T infrastructure bill
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is facing the end of a state impeachment inquiry.
Albany sheriff: Cuomo could face misdemeanor in groping case
Texas state Rep. Senfronia Thompson, dean of the Texas House of Representatives, is joined by...
Texas Democrats continue holdout, don’t show for new session
The Dixie Fire has now destroyed more than 100 homes.
Weekend of fear looms for Californians in face of wildfires
Gov. Andrew reacts to the report accusing him of sexual harassment. (Source: CNN Newsource)
Cuomo attacks report accusing him of sexual harassment