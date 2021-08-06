Advertisement

Matthews Opera House raises the curtain on 2021-2022 subscription series

Plus, Theatre on the Run debuts it’s 10th season
By Blake Joseph
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:57 AM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Theatre on the Run begins again with a new round of venues and special play. Community engagement manager Kyler Flock announces.

Flock said “Theater on the Run is back for its tenth year on September 11 & 18 at 6:00 p.m! Each Saturday, four downtown Spearfish businesses open their doors to a set of actors and a scene from our play. The play and cast remain the same on both dates, just the downtown locations change. Tickets are limited to 26 seats per venue, for a total of 104 tickets each weekend.”

Plus, their 2021-2022 subscription series is back with some interesting performances.

Flock said “Our new season is finally here! Join us for outstanding musical performances, phenomenal community and professional theater, and even a little magic! Subscription Series ticket holders will enjoy six exceptional performances at an unbeatable value!”

MOH: Subscription Series 2021-2022