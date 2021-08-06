Health Watch: Anger

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Have you ever asked yourself, why am I so angry? Well it seems anger has become the dominant theme is so many opinion-driven news channels and I’ve noticed a lot of my patients experiencing both psychological and even physical stress from feeling angry mostly from watching this type of TV news. Let’s explore anger from a psychological point of view, first of all, what is anger? Anger is a limiting theme of consciousness, it is the theme of all impatience, aggression, and even violence. Anger is like our inner toddler throwing a temper tantrum. It is really sadness in an intimidating way. At the core, anger is triggered by unmet expectations, so it won’t allow you to see things as they actually are. Anger overexaggerates situations and uses extreme language, anger is like our entitled emotion and will use any obstacles as enemies. When anger wins it crushes its perceived opponent but really is left alone and isolated. So how do we transcend this response that is a reaction and often overblown and unwarranted? First, understand that you will feel relief when you stop trying to control the outcomes of situations and circumstances. When you begin to trust others you’ll feel like you can release the chokehold on the need to prove that you are right and others are wrong. You become less reactive and calmer. Remember true power is composed and calm. Anger is an illusion of control, it hurts yourself and others around you. Next time someone or something makes you angry, look inward for a solution. This is Dr. Nancy Babbitt from Creekside Medical Clinic.”

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.