Advertisement

Florida OKs school vouchers in districts requiring masks

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:55 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s Board of Education has approved an emergency rule to allow private school vouchers if parents feel their children are being harassed by a school district’s COVID-19 safety policies, including requirements to wear masks.

The parents could request the vouchers under provisions normally used to protect children who are being bullied.

The meeting was scheduled a week after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered the department to come up with ways of having school districts that mandate mask-wearing provide other alternatives for parents, saying they had the legal right to make decisions about their children’s health and education.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

the Delta variant is spreading throughout the Black Hills, people who have chosen to not get...
Unvaccinated people are filling hospital beds at Monument Health
South Dakota soldiers headed to Cuba
Names Released In Pennington County Fatal Crash
Supreme Court orders resentencing in manslaughter case
Hot weather for Sunday
Threat of severe weather tomorrow

Latest News

This July 17, 2018 image released ABC shows Meghan McCain on the set of "The View," in New...
Meghan McCain makes low-key exit from ‘The View’
Iconic musician Gloria Estefan reimagined her huge hit to encourage mask wearing.
'Put on your mask': Gloria Estefan's hit reimagined for COVID-19 PSA
Pedestrians walk past a sign inviting people to apply for employment at a shop in Boston's...
US hiring surges in July, but the variant is the wild card
Vaccine
White House: 50% of US fully vaccinated
A preliminary injunction was issued against the law Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed in April.
Judge blocks Arkansas from enforcing mask mandate ban