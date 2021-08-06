Advertisement

Bryan Loweree: “I’ll Be the Bad Guy”

Skyline Summer Music Series on Good Morning Black Hills
By Blake Joseph
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:48 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -He’s got a country twang that’s unmistakable and acting chops that rival academy award nominees. He’s back with his new EP 2 with the titled song “I’ll Be the Bad Guy”. Recently recorded in Nashville, Bryan wrote 50 songs for EP 2 and widdles it down to 5.

Loweree said “That’s a lot but we had a lot to say so this is the best of the collections. Mostly I weigh on my wife to make those kinds of decisions”

Loweree also recorded a music video for the song “I’ll Be the Bad Guy” which flexed Loweree’s acting chops.

Loweree can be seen performing during 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally at Loud American Road House 5-6 pm.

