Unvaccinated people are filling hospital beds at Monument Health

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - While the Delta variant is spreading throughout the Black Hills, people who have chosen to not get the vaccine are the ones most prone to end up in the hospital or worse.

100 percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations at Monument Health have been people who are unvaccinated.

Monument currently has 10 COVID patients in the hospital right now, with a handful in the ICU, all unvaccinated.

While the Delta variant is more transmissible, vaccinated people are said to only get a milder form of the disease, although it is still transmissible through the individual infected.

“So we are likely to see a lot more cases and maybe even a few of the vaccinated folks getting it, and the good news though is if you are vaccinated you’re protected against hospitalizations, thats the real reason why you want to get vaccinated is you don’t want to get sick, you want to just avoid hospitalizations, ICU admission, and of course death,” said Dr. Shankar Kurra, vice president of medical affairs at Monument Health.

Kurra advises everyone to get vaccinated.

